You knew it was coming. After an October and early November of summer-like temperatures, central New Brunswick is about to get a real taste of winter.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Woodstock and Carleton County area for Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The forecast calls for 15 to 20 cm of snow for the Carleton County region between Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, with upwards of 20 to 30 cm in some areas to the north.
"Snow will begin in the southwest near noon on Wednesday and spread to central and northern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates will be significant during Wednesday's evening commute in many areas, leading to difficult driving conditions. This warning is likely to be expanded to northern New Brunswick in a future update," Environment Canada said in it.
Environment Canada spokesperson Jill Maepea said snow would begin by early afternoon in southwest N.B. and move north. She said Woodstock and Carleton County should expect 15 to 20 cm through Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Maepea said Perth-Andover, Grand Falls and north could see up to 25 cm.
She said the Woodstock and Carleton County area and south could see mixed precipitation, including a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets. Maepea said areas north of Carleton County would see only snow.
Maepea said wind should not be a storm factor, with the possible expectation of the Fundy and northeast coastal areas.,
Maepea said the snowstorm would move on from the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with little or no snow expected on Thursday, except for potential flurries in some areas.
She said residents should expect Thursday to be "cloudy and blustery" in some areas.
Maepea said the forecast following the first winter storm shows little or no snow, but residents should expect temperatures lower than average for the second half of November.
She said the seasonal temperatures for the area average between plus-5 and minus-4 Celsius, but central New Brunswick will see highs between O and plus-2, with nighttime lows falling to minus-5 or as low as minus-10.
Maepea said the first blast of winter comes after much warmer-than-usual temperatures through October and the first two weeks of November.