The federal and provincial governments are supporting the construction of more affordable housing in Little Current.
The two levels of government made two separate funding announcements this week.
The Ontario government is providing more than $1.6 million through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) to help create three affordable housing units for seniors in Little Current on Manitoulin Island.
In partnership with the federal government, the Ontario government is also providing an additional $821,180 through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative to support the creation of another three units in this building.
Fielding Place is a new seniors facility with 12 units, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Three out of 12 units are funded by the Social Services Relief Fund. Two of the units are fully accessible and each unit is equipped with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and in-suite laundry. The units also have a private patio and storage.
Residents will be close to waterfront parks, local shops, banking and community activities.
“We’re committed to helping people from across Ontario find a home that’s right for them – and that includes historic housing investments in Ontario’s North,” Steve Clark, Ontario's minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said in a release.
The "investments through the Social Services Relief Fund and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative will help seniors in the Manitoulin and Sudbury regions find a comfortable, appropriate home near their families and loved ones. We’re going to keep championing the needs of Northern Ontario to ensure no part of the province is left behind.”
The OPHI funding was earmarked for the construction of the three one-bedroom units on the site. Construction of the project was completed in July and will be open to residents by Sept. 1.
"The opening of the Fielding Place brings more affordable homes to seniors in Little Current and the region, allowing them to remain close to family and friends and thrive within their community,” Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre said. “Thank you to all community partners and people behind the scenes who helped bring this project to completion."
In addition, the Ontario government announced that it is investing an additional $202 million each year in homelessness prevention programs – the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program – bringing Ontario’s total yearly investment to close to $700 million. This includes an increase of almost $1.7 million through the Homelessness Prevention Program for the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board, which provides housing services in Little Current, bringing the total to $2.537 million.
According to a release, the increased spending in homelessness prevention is the result of an updated funding formula that takes into account the particular costs and challenges of delivering homelessness prevention services in Northern Ontario, including the Manitoulin and Sudbury regions.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @SudburyStar