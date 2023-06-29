The Woodstock Rotary Club and the Valley Food Bank celebrated success in several uplifting ways at a joyous reception on Monday, June 26, at the food bank's massive and efficiently designed new facility on Houlton Street. The celebration marked the completion of Phase 1 of the ongoing food bank project.
They celebrated with a new sign inside the front door of the Valley Food Bank's Better Days Boutique showcasing the many donors contributing to the Rotary-led $1.125 million campaign highlighting the evening's oft-repeated phrase, "It takes a village."
The generosity of the Rotarians and the long list of campaign donors allowed exuberant Valley Food Bank Executive Director Monica Grant to celebrate by tearing up the building's mortgage with gusto.
Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones celebrated by cutting the ribbon to ceremoniously open the building, which in March 2022 began serving clients as it renovated the vacuous building into a well-designed facility housing a warehouse, food storage equipment, office space, a retail outlet, classrooms and more.
And the Rotarians celebrated by honouring Rotarian Nigel Drake — who worked shoulder to shoulder with Grant to oversee the gigantic renovation project — with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.
With some family members on hand and others watching remotely over Zoom, Woodstock Rotary President Hilary Stockford and Past Presidents Scott Dunlop and Matthew Box presented Drake with the plaque, medal and pin bestowed upon Paul Harris Fellows.
An emotional Drake stepped to the mic but only managed a heartfelt thank you.
Drake's son-in-law Adam Pelky shared a poem by Nigel's late father, Stewart Drake, that epitomized the spirit of giving and captured the importance of helping neighbours.
Grant explained how Drake's expertise as a businessman and knowledge of construction paid dividends in his oversight of the building renovations and plans.
She explained how the Valley Food Bank had only three weeks to move from its former 2,700 sq. ft facility on Main Street to the 14,000 sq. ft on Houlton Street. From that point, VFB's dedicated staff managed to work around construction crews for more than a year.
"We never had to shut down one day," Grant said.
She praised the work of contractors Jake and Danny Smith of D and J Carpentry for their ability to make ongoing adjustments.
Grant also introduced the Valley Food Bank board of directors and staff, who joined the room full of Rotarians at the June 26 celebration.
She praised the board's vision and the staff's hard work and dedication to the food bank's successful transition.
The board includes president Sandra Ketch, vice president Gerald Gaval, treasurer Alyson Wetmore, secretary Annie-Laurie MacMillan, Jill Craig, Jameson Ferguson, Corinne Gray, Molly Ryder, Matthew Stockford and Sara Munn.
In addition to Grant, the six-member VFB staff includes Trina Briggs, Misty Brown, Sheldon Gee, Sarah Furrow and Kaitlyn Phillips.
Grant also noted the growing client list and the number of services Valley Food Bank offers.
She cited statistics showing the increased demands on the food bank, which now has a record number of clients.
Carleton MLA and Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Bill Hogan pointed to numbers on a blackboard — "6,933 adults fed, 2,714 children fed," it read.
Hogan also noted another number signifying 47,790 lbs of clothing sold through the Brighter Days Boutique.
"I can't even picture that," he said.
Hogan also referenced the donor board, echoing the oft-repeated phrase, "It takes a village."
"Many, many people stepped up," he said.
Mayor Jones reflected on the Valley Food Bank's growing importance to the community.
"It's no longer just an emergency service. It's needed," Jones said.
She praised the region's residents and business community for continually providing support where and when required.
"It never ceases to amaze me," she said.
The celebration began with a blessing from Calvary Pentecostal Church's Rev. Michael Wittmeier on behalf of the Woodstock Ministerial Association and ended with Grant leading a tour of the facility.
The tour allowed Grant to share the efficiently designed facility, which offers more than typical food bank services.
She took guests through the large warehouse, walk-in coolers and freezers, new shipping and receiving doors and sorting and storage areas.
Grant explained the added space and rolling conveyors allow staff to serve clients in two or three minutes, compared with the 20 to 25 minutes at the former location.
She also pointed out the number of new services VFB can offer clients and the wider community. She said Brighter Days Boutique, the thrift store which delivers its profits directly to the VFB, has already expanded to two additional rooms beyond the original front showroom.
Grant explained that the building includes a kitchen that offers clients cooking classes. She said the food bank uses boardrooms and classrooms, which they also make available to other nonprofits such as Cinderella's Closet and 4-H Clubs.
Grant also pointed out a new job board provides clients with information about employment opportunities.
"Four clients have found jobs on the board," she said.
As Rotary president, Stockford praised the success of the club's food bank project, thanking the many donors and volunteers for making it possible.
As past president, Dunlop recalled Drake and others attending a Rotary meeting in 2021 with a "bold plan."
He said Rotarians bought into the plan, and Drake, Grant and many others delivered as promised.
Stockford praised Drake and Grant for their effective project management from start to finish.
"They came in under budget," she said. "That just doesn't happen."