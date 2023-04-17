Tennant’s Welding
Tennant’s Welding Ltd in Gananoque has been permitted the addition of a tarpaulin structure to the north of the existing main building, with provisions.
The existing Tennant’s Welding business has been operating on the property for approximately 30 years. The subject lands have a frontage of 638 metres, a depth of 113 metres and consists of 0.56 hectares and consists of two parcels which are being merged on title as one property. The existing building consists of 325 m2 with 10 existing parking spaces located at the front of the building. A new barrier free parking space is to be located near the existing entrance.
The applicant has indicated that the building will be set back one metre from the northern interior lot line, 12.5m north of the façade of the main building and 16.9m from the front property line. The new accessory structure will be used for the purpose of on-site storage. The applicant has indicated that there will be no modifications to the existing services to the site. The area of the site where the accessory building is to be placed is to be graded to create a level surface.
Popeyes Restaurant
Council recently approved, with conditions, the conversion of the existing structure located at 399 King Street East – Popeyes Restaurant (previously PartSource/Burger King).
The owners of 399 King Street East are seeking to open a restaurant including drive-through at the existing building. The building was originally constructed as a restaurant and drive-through and recently used as a retail store for autoparts.
Thousand Islands Playhouse
Council has permitted the proposed new layout for the Thousand Islands Playhouse – Springer Theatre, located at 690 Charles Street South, to provide additional seating and access along the waterfront. This, it’s important to note, is conditional upon CRCA approval.
The request from the Thousand Islands Playhouse – Springer Theatre is a proposal to make improvements along the south side of building and along the waterfront to accommodate outdoor theatre productions and provide an area for the public during the day. Council heard that weather conditions over the last number of years have contributed to damage to the docks and shoreline. Repair and replacement of the dock was underway in December 2022 which is permitted.
Gananoque Motors
Council passed a bylaw to authorize an agreement with Gananoque Motors Ltd. For the procurement of two half-ton trucks in the amount of $124,181.80 (inclusive of town’s portion of HST).
