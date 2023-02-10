PERTH COUNTY – At the Perth County council meeting on Jan. 26, the new Eden Grove development just north of Listowel was the topic of conversation.
Perth County council received the report from Senior Planner Susanna Reid, detailing the potential Official Plan amendment as well as received comments from the public for consideration regarding said amendment.
The county received an application for a Perth County Official Plan amendment to redevelop the 164-acre property that fronts Highway 23. It is a unique property that was developed in the early 1960s as the Midwestern Regional Centre, a provincial facility for people with developmental disabilities. The buildings on the grounds are extensive, with over 150,000 square feet. It includes cafeterias, chapel, gymnasium and more. This centre closed its doors in 1998.
Since then, there have been two unsuccessful attempts to revitalize the location. In 2001, an Official Plan amendment was approved to permit a hotel and conference centre for Village Green Lifestyle Community, however the development was later unsuccessful. In 2010, a Buddhist community from Toronto, Cham Shan Temple, took over ownership. In August 2011, a plan amendment was approved to permit a place of worship and retreat centre. This project was then abandoned.
Fast forward to today, and Eden Grove, a non-profit organization with the purpose of an extensive development of the property for the Mennonite community, is seeking an Official Plan amendment with the assistance of MHBC Planning.
“It’s a very significant development that is proposed in an agricultural community,” expressed Reid.
In her presentation during the public meeting, Reid detailed the history of the property and highlighted specific infrastructure on site with photos. The infrastructure, now over 60 years old, has fallen into disrepair and has been used as a refuge by people without housing.
Reid then explained the three issues with the Official Plan amendment application from MHBC and Eden Grove.
The first is protecting agricultural land for agricultural purposes, the second is the lack of minimum distance separation requirements in proximity to existing livestock operations. Finally, the third issue is following the Provincial Policy Statement (PPS) that provides direction on considering non-agricultural uses in prime agricultural areas.
“This is unique infrastructure in the agricultural landscape,” explained Reid. “My concern with this specific application is that it’s not an agricultural use. The application that has been applied for is a special agricultural policy area.”
The property is currently designated as agricultural in the Official Plan, and some suggest the location needs a different designation altogether. Although the lands are designated agricultural, there are many non-agricultural uses currently permitted by the Official Plan and zoning bylaws. The developer applied for site-specific Agriculture policy in the Perth County Official Plan to permit a mixed-use development with different types of housing such as apartments, assisted-living suites and a long-term care facility, as well as semi-detached and townhouse residential dwellings, a community school, a community garden, a church, office, warehouse and commercial uses which include a restaurant. In total, 328 residential units are proposed for the subject lands.
The proposed development does not conform with the agricultural policies in the PPS or Perth County Official Plan (PCOP). The PPS outlines requirements for non-agricultural uses in prime agricultural areas. These policies have not been addressed by the applicant and therefore technical questions could be reviewed in further detail once the PPS is addressed.
The PPS provides direction for protecting agricultural land for agricultural purposes, and states that prime agricultural areas be protected for long-term agricultural use.
The property is designated as “Agriculture” in the Perth County Official Plan with site-specific policy that permits certain uses. However, Eden Grove is seeking additional uses, such as more residential units. The property has not been zoned for these specific uses and since it has an agricultural designation, there are issues surrounding the application for the official plan amendment.
MHBC’s planning justification report references the PPS for policy direction for development in rural areas and on rural lands. County planning staff agree that the property is within a rural area, however, they disagree that the property is on rural lands, as the site is within a prime agricultural area. Staff also disagree with the applicant that the lands are not part of an agricultural system as the lands have the potential to be brought back into agricultural production or used for agriculture-related commercial uses. Additionally, the uses on the site could potentially have an impact on the surrounding agricultural community.
The planning department noted that the application would need to justify a non-agricultural development of this scale in the “Agriculture” designation or consider the removal of lands from the designation.
“The property’s past uses and existing infrastructure has created a unique planning scenario,” stated Reid.
The application submitted is to keep the property within the Agricultural designation and introduce a special Official Plan policy to permit the planned uses does not conform to the PPS.
After the presentation, council opened the floor for comments and discussion from council members. Coun. Todd Kasenberg expressed his thoughts on the development.
“It will essentially create a new village in North Perth… this is a substantial proposition.”
Next, council looked to the public and delegations for more input. Juliane Von Westerholt, a professional planner by MHBC, provided a delegation on behalf of the Eden Grove board.
“Their vision is to reuse the existing buildings and infrastructure on site… and to be a place where people can live, work and age in place,” explained Westerholt. “The subject lands have not been used for agricultural purposes for over 60 years.”
She then recommended a holding provision be applied to lands that would prevent the development of the lands until approvals for the private infrastructure are obtained.
“There are amendments required to align the two documents, the zoning bylaw allows certain uses, the Official Plan allows certain other uses. In order to bring those together, to allow all of those uses for the proposal… that’s what the amendment is for,” stated Westerholt.
Next, one of the members of the Eden Grove board, Murray Martin, urged council to “help us move this on.”
“We are looking to put emphasis on the elderly and people who are underprivileged and see what we can do as a community, that’s why we are a not-for-profit organization, so we can help more,” explained Martin.
He then explained that the development will be open to people outside the Mennonite church, however, there will be a certain criteria that must be met by potential members.