The City of Mount Pearl has expanded its pickleball offerings.
The racquet sport has been spreading across North America nearly as quickly as Covid, but with much more beneficial outcomes.
The City initially made courts available at the Reid Community Centre for its converts and enthusiasts, and now residents can get involved with it on their own time at a brand-new outdoor court on Park Avenue. The Mount Pearl Tennis Club also has two courts set aside for pickleball play.
“Pickleball is a cross between ping pong, tennis, and badminton,” said councillor Bill Antle. “It’s quite interesting and it’s a growing sport, so if anyone wants to take a chance and learn how to do the sport, on Park Avenue it’s free, take your own paddles and off you go,” he said.
Director of Recreation and Public Safety, Jason Collins, said the reason the sport is gaining such popularity is that it is easy to pick up. He encouraged those who are unfamiliar with pickleball to look it up to see how fun it is. Collins reported the new pickleball court is being well used and is in high demand this season.
The new sport is just one of many recreation activities the City offers. Councillor Antle commented that all of Mount Pearl’s recreation programs are going strong. Collins added that the Reid Centre is continuing to expand its offerings each year and that registration for its various offerings has been blocked solid already for the fall season.