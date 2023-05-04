Thunder Bay, Ont. — The organizer of the Neighbours on the Line group opposing the placement of Hydro One’s Waasigan Transmission Line says the organization is going full steam ahead on the next phase of their dispute with the electric company.
Despite moving to shorter, bi-weekly meetings and the dissolution of their original committee, Neighbours on the Line community relations director Michelle Hamer said they will now focus on the expropriation of lands by Hydro One and the election of a new steering committee.
“It’s being put out to the community, do you want a new steering committee,” said Hamer, prior to Wednesday’s meeting at the Kaministiquia Community Centre.
“Last (meeting) it sounded like yes they want to restructure and do a new steering committee and we choose what the next priorities are and what action steps will be related to that. We’re rebuilding the next chapter.”
On April 18, Hydro One turned down the alternate route submitted by the rural organization contending the passage did not receive the required percentage on their rating system, but Hydro One vowed that the corporation would not be displacing residents from their homes.
Hamer didn’t see the non-displacement of residents from their homesteads as a victory.
“We didn’t win because we asked them to go around the community,” Hamer said. “All the same problems remain. They’re going over all those land roads, they’re going all over the waterways.”
Neighbours on the Line alternate route designer Bryne Lamarche presented a tweaked version of the Neighbours’ plan late last month to Hydro One which was taken into consideration.
“Where are they going to put the line?” Hamer asks.
“(Hydro One) still wants to sew it through the community. . . . All the visual pollution, the sound pollution. It doesn’t solve anything. They have to go around the community . . . just like (Hydro One) has done all through the east. ‘Oh you’ve got a community? We’ll go around it. You’ve got a cemetery. We’ll go around it.’”
Regarding the original alternate route proposed by the Neighbours’ group, Hydro One’s preliminary, proposed route came out on top with 64 per cent to the Neighbours’ 36 per cent based on the categories of natural environment, socio-economic, Indigenous values and cost of construction as well as numerous sub-categories.
The Neighbours’ route was 40 kilometres longer and hurt the alternate route’s rating when it came to costs.
The approximately 375-kilometre Waasigan power line will run from the Municipality of Shuniah to Dryden parallel to the existing power grid with the preliminary preferred route having been selected earlier this year.
The Neighbours on the Line group had raised concerns about water shed contamination, electric radiation exposure and residents losing their homesteads with the latter now being resolved.
In March, Karunakaran indicated that the transmission line will produce many benefits to the region including economic growth, development, job opportunities, electrical reliability, renewable generation and load growth pertaining to the mining industry.
Hydro One’s time frame to complete the development work on the project is tentatively scheduled for the end of 2024.
On Wednesday, Hydro One accepted Calgary’s Valard Construction bid to do the engineering, procurement and construction of the new transmission line.