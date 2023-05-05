NORTH PERTH – The North Perth Community of Character Committee is hosting its 12th annual fundraiser, the Character Run, on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex in Listowel.
“This event aims to bring the community together, to promote health and fitness and a growing awareness of the character movement. This is an opportunity to practice perseverance, responsibility and courage!” explained Anne Stewart, coordinator of the North Perth Community of Character, in her letter to North Perth council.
“Our number of participants grows every year and this run continues to raise funds for the North Perth Community of Character, a non-profit organization that promotes and educates positive character traits through workshops, resources, and events.”
The run will begin and end on Binning Street West, just past the complex’s entrance.
It was requested that the municipality close Binning Street West from the entrance of the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex to Road 165. Additionally, from Road 165 from Perth Line 86 to Line 87.
This will impact access to the roads from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
At its May 1 meeting, council approved the road closures presented and will provide North Perth emergency services with the proper notice of the event.