Palmer Rapids – Rick Clements is raising his family in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan and feels he could help his municipality as mayor, bringing his CPA experience, extensive business experience and volunteer work into play.
“I would be a leader for council, for the employees of the township, and for the residents of BLR,” he promised. “Leveraging my progressive business experience leading organizations, professional behaviour and community teamwork, my goal would be to lead BLR to be a showcase for the Ottawa Valley.”
With past experience as an interim councillor on BLR filling a vacancy, he did not run in the last election, but feels this is the perfect time to seek office. He noted he brings extensive business experience to his candidacy, as well as experience as a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) developing business plans, budgets and leading operations, as in delivering plans and reporting to boards.
“I have been highly successful identifying government funding programs to assist with various initiatives,” he said. “There are programs out there to help fund programs for seniors to stay in their homes, youth programs, new business funding, to name a few.
“My goal as mayor is to provide fiscally responsible operations and services, make it easier to do business in BLR and eliminate activities and/or spending that may burden our taxpayers unnecessarily,” he said.
Mr. Clements considers himself a team player and promises to work with residents, staff, council and volunteers as well as county and provincial contacts, to foster new partnerships to achieve BLR initiatives.
“I am completely open and transparent; I make decisions based on facts,” he said. “I am accountable to professional standards and the taxpayers of BLR. I am supportive of holding public meetings to get input, ideas and build plans from that input.”
An optimist by nature, he said he sees an opportunity to do better. He feels his optimistic nature helps create a positive environment for working and getting business done.
In looking at the main issues for this election, he feels there are a few, including transparency.
“We work for the taxpayers of BLR; we are accountable to the taxpayers of the township; we need complete transparency, full disclosure and seek public input,” he said.
He would like to see open council meetings (in person and virtually). He would invite the public to attend, with an open forum to ask any question. This provides full disclosure, he noted.
As well, Mr. Clements would have quarterly town hall meetings to meet residents and present updates on finances, major projects and initiatives. He would also invite public review, questions and suggestions at this time.
Another issue is teamwork, he said. “By working together, we can accomplish so much more,” he said.
To achieve this, he would establish subcommittees with expertise on various areas of focus, including public participation. There would be a planning and budgeting committee, infrastructure committee and social, health and wellness committee for youth, seniors and family.
The candidate said fiscal responsibility is a big issue.
“We need to ensure every dollar is spent to benefit taxpayers, both current and future,” he said.
To do this he would establish a plan and budget and report openly on the status. There would be a focus on getting government funding for various projects and infrastructure.
His final focus is on corporate governance and administration. If elected mayor he would lead council meetings, lead councillors and ensure proper governance and appropriate training for councillors and staff.
Mr. Clements said he would reduce the level of administration.
“We are here to support our residents, not to implement rules,” he said.
With family connections through his marriage to the township, he also grew up in a rural area.
“I grew up on a dairy farm in Stirling, Ontario and began school in a one-room schoolhouse,” he noted. “I am the oldest of four boys and enjoyed many summers with my grandparents on Papineau Lake.”
His wife is from the area, and they owned property in the township for over 25 years and have been living there full-time for nine years.
“Like many in our community, we are assisting our aging parents and raising two children that are attending Palmer Rapids Public School, so I have a vested interest in our community, local services and programs for young families and seniors,” he said.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he has extensive experience as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in various companies and non-profit organizations.
“My focus for the last 20 years has been on leading companies through a transition to much higher levels of success starting with a strategic and operational plan, then executing against that,” he said. “Many of the organizations I joined were in difficult circumstances, in highly regulated environments and dealing with various levels of government.”
As a volunteer, he has worked with the Renfrew County Board of Education Audit Committee, Palmer Rapids Public School Parent Council and Madawaska Valley Library Board of Directors.
In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, including being outdoors, spending time kayaking, bicycling, motorcycling and vintage cars. In the winter they enjoy skating, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling