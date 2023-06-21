Wheatland County council passed first reading of a new Special Events Bylaw which will help ensure appropriate permitting has been obtained for larger scale special events on both public and private land during the regular Tuesday, June 6 council meeting.
Currently the only bylaw related to special events in Wheatland County is an outdated Extended Dance Bylaw, which was implemented in 2002, and was more directed towards extended dance parties--otherwise known as raves.
“What we’re trying to do here is to make sure that anybody who is having an event within Wheatland County has all the things they need in place--for example, permits, liquor licenses, insurance, permission from landowners, and any items we consider important for these people to hold their events,” shared Protective Services manager Kris Permann during the meeting.
A draft bylaw was presented during the October 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting, at which time council had directed administration to include additional information in the bylaw, including expanding on the definition of venue to encompass the entire property, and adding specified penalties for non-compliance.
While the special events bylaw would apply to a variety of events within the county, such as music festivals and concerns, dances and dance parties, parades, rodeos, and exhibitions, some functions will be exempt. These exemptions will include family reunions, weddings, or funerals, farmers’ markets, and any event where a development permit has been issued “to allow for incidental gatherings or events.”
Mr. Permann explained the bylaw is not intended to be prohibitory and is instead meant to provide a “checklist” for event organizers to help protect the health and safety of both residents and visitors to the County.
Council gave first reading of the bylaw and requested a public input session on the proposed new bylaw during the July 4 council meeting.