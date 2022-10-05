Star Mine Suspension Bridge in Rosedale has been closed to the public for more than two years, pending planned repairs to bridge supports on the northeastern bank of the Red Deer River, and Town of Drumheller council moved to begin the expropriation process during the regular Monday, October 3 council meeting.
A routine inspection of the bridge in May 2020 determined the supports on the northern bank of the river were in poor condition, which prompted the closure of the bridge for public safety concerns, but the Town has been unable to complete necessary repairs as these supports are located on privately owned land.
“The Town, Alberta Transportation, and their respective agents have been in negotiations with the current landowner for several years but cannot reach an agreement as the landowner wishes to trade for land that neither party owns or controls,” stated Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Darryl Drohomerski during the meeting.
He explained the bridge, along with the lands north of the bridge and the parking lot south of the bridge, are owned by the province through Alberta Transportation.
The Town signed an agreement with the province in 1998 for administration, control and maintenance of these areas. However, a narrow strip of land immediately north of the river, on which the northern bridge supports sit, was owned by CP Rail as part of a spur line for the Star Mine site, and this meant the supports were on private rather than public lands.
This land was then sold by CP Rail to a private landowner rather than to the Town of Drumheller.
CAO Drohomerski noted, although the current landowners have granted the Town temporary access agreements to repair the bridge, as the Town is responsible for the care and control of the bridge, it is in the best interests for the Town to own these lands outright.
As the Star Mine Suspension Bridge is a well-known attraction, drawing tourists and locals to the area, completing repairs and re-opening the bridge to the public has been a priority.
CAO Drohomerski added, at this point, expropriation is the “only resolution to move this repair forward,” though this may present some delays.
Council unanimously approved moving forward with the expropriation process.