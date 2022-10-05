Eganville — “It is unacceptable,” was Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy’s appraisal of the notification County Road 512 will not be completed this year. “Our ratepayers deserve better.”
Representatives from the County of Renfrew were on a bit of a hot seat at BV council last Tuesday afternoon when they explained why the long-awaited road reconstruction and re-alignment will not take place this year as had been planned. It was one more disappointment in the ongoing saga of County Road 512 which was slated for reconstruction last year. The project was first delayed because of challenges purchasing property which was necessary for the realignment. Then the road needed to have extensive brushing done and both Hydro and Bell poles relocated. The recent announcement was the utilities would not be able to be relocated until next year, causing a delay in the project.
“It was a perfect storm,” the mayor said.
A delegation from the county came to a committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the request of the municipality.
“It is not my intention to admonish any member of the staff at the County of Renfrew, but I do believe this council and our residents deserve to hear directly from you,” she said.
CAO Craig Kelley said they would be working on improving communication throughout this process.
“It has been a challenging year to work on getting infrastructure projects going,” he added.
Director of Public Works and Engineering Lee Perkins praised Mayor Murphy for pushing the county hard to get the project done. He said without her they would not have gotten as far as they did. Acquiring the land was the first hurdle and then it was time for relocates, he noted.
“Hydro and Bell had all sorts of excuses on why they could not go forward,” he said. “This is where we are. Unfortunately, as it sits right now, we won’t be able to get that job started this year because there are so many relocates that need to be done in that corridor.”
The plan was to do the work from Verch Road and have the road reconstructed, but there were delays in the post clearing and also the relocates.
Taylor Hanrath, acting manager of infrastructure, said they are looking at having the road work expanded next year to have all the utility relocates done so it can be completed to Miller Road, so it would not be done in two phases.
“At this point that would be ideal,” Mayor Murphy said.
The west end of the project is the worst part and needs to be completed quickly, she said.
“The entire section needs to be done,” she said. “Immediately, if not sooner.”
“I said it to Hydro One and Bell Canada that these delays are unacceptable,” she said. “I still feel that way.”
The road is not good, she said, noting she drove it recently and had to drive 40kph in that stretch.
“Extremely dangerous,” she said. “I hold your feet to the fire for a reason.”
Mayor Murphy said the road has deteriorated further in the last few months. “I would hope this is a solid promise to the people of Bonnechere Valley and even to the people from Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan who travel that road,” Mayor Murphy said.
This needs to be a priority project for the county in 2023, she said.
Councillor Brent Patrick asked what the timeline was for the project now.
“We are in discussions on what they can work with,” Mr. Hanrath said.
The county has everything in place for them, he added.
“The close-cut clearing contract was completed and that allows Hydro and Bell to come in and do their stake outs,” he said.
Councillor Tim Schison asked the last time the road was resurfaced. Mayor Murphy thought it was in 2003 or 2005.
“Because of the deterioration and how bad that road has been for at least 10 years, to the point where it is now, why could that road not have been resurfaced instead of readjusting?” he asked.
Coun. Schison said he asked the fire chief if there had been accidents where the realignments were being done.
Mr. Hanrath said this is part of the road inspection procedure which saw the curves needed to be changed.
“It was flagged for the alignment issues that were occurring,” he said. “It did not meet the requirement for an 80 kilometres per hour design speed,” he said.
In the future the road will not need to be realigned, he said.
“It is preventive, so we don’t have accidents in the future as well,” he said.
The road will also have wider shoulders for active transportation too, he said.
Coun. Schison said it is good to see the wider shoulders because this is a heavily used area for tourists.
Councillor Jack Roesner questioned if there will be enough time next year to incorporate the extra road work.
Mr. Perkins said it will work and also there could be cost savings.
“We may see some economy of scale by putting these two jobs together,” he added.
“I’m more concerned about the timing,” Coun. Roesner said.
Mayor Murphy, who noted she is very disappointed with the delay, said she has been speaking with the two utilities on the issue.
“It has gone beyond where it should have gone,” she said.
Mr. Kelley said the county will continue to work in communicating what is happening with the project.
“We will endeavour to communicate with you and your staff at the municipality when substantive changes have been made,” he said. “This one was a slight miss,” he noted. “Things advanced quicker than we thought.”
Mayor Murphy said she had been promised the roadwork was going to begin in September and it was frustrating to learn last week it would not. In speaking with the Leader later, she said she was told as recently as late August the project would be completed this year.
“I had rested easy thinking at least the western end was going to be completed this year,” she said. “If I had been communicated with that would have been easier.”
This is an enormous project for BV, she added.