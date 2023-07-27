Family Day might have ended last February, but not for the Columbia Lake Recreation Centre (CLRC).
Located on ɁAkisq̓nuk First Nation, it recently held a Family Fun Day on July 15.
“We wanted to host an event for all valley families to come and enjoy and to showcase some of what we have at the rec centre. And for people to know that we are open to the public,” said Trisha Clowers, one of the staff of CLRC.
The Family Fun Day featured bouncy castles, games, face painting, and more. There was a concession kitchen available for the guests as well. The event was mainly for children under their parents’ supervision.
“It was better than we could have anticipated. The turnout was great. Everyone had a good time. We had a lot of positive feedback.” added Clowers. “The vibe was amazing. People were happy.”
She said the the purpose of the event is pure family fun, and she sees it growing. “We hope for it to continue and get better. We are hoping to host another one after school starts so we can celebrate the beginning of the school year with a fun event.”
The CLRC consists of a huge gymnasium, walking track and fitness centre. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaLakeRecreationCentre.