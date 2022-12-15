Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education trustees were updated Tuesday on the establishment of a separate school district, often called a 4×4 – a matter first discussed in November.
An elector-driven process, it was started by an individual residing outside the MHCBE boundary and within the Medicine Hat Separate School Region.
On Nov. 4 the Catholic board and Prairie Rose met with the group and agreed on an area of establishment, which must follow the historical school districts, with Bowel SD#1912 and Suffield SD#2757 chosen.
Secretary treasurer Greg MacPherson explained that a parent who resides in the Suffield School District has agreed to take charge of the matter and liaise with Bowel.
Now the two school districts need to conduct a census to find out what the minority faith is.
For the process to continue, the minority faith must be Catholic. If the census establishes Catholics as the minority faith, a community engagement meeting must occur and a vote take place on establishing a separate school district.
The elector is required to complete the census and submit the information to Alberta Education on or before March 31, and the vote must occur on or before April 30.
If the vote is successful, the school district would be established for the 2023-24 school year and then be combined into the Medicine Hat Catholic School Division. Students in the new school district would be bused into Medicine Hat.