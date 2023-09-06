Englehart council is awaiting details of how the new area police boards will be represented.
At their August 23 meeting, they were noting that there are more councils represented in the new boards than there are seats for them.
"There are nine in ours and only seven seats," noted Deputy Mayor Pam Bannink.
The board to the south of the district represents ten councils and has only nine seats for them, noted Councillor Jason deLeeuw.
The City of Temiskaming Shores will have its own board, with two seats for council members.
The two other area boards will represent a broad and diverse area, however.
Englehart will be part of a board representing surrounding municipalities including the townships of Armstrong, Brethour, Chamberlain, Evanturel, Hilliard, James (Elk Lake), and the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, and the Village of Thornloe. Along with the seven seats for council representatives, their board will also include two seats for community representatives, and two seats for provincial appointees, for a total of 11 seats.
The board for the City of Temiskaming Shores will have two seats for community representatives, and one seat for a provincial appointment, along with the two seats for council members.
The police board in the south part of the district will include the townships of Casey, Coleman, Harley, Harris, Hudson, and Kerns, the towns of Cobalt and Latchford, the Municipality of Temagami, and the Temagami First Nation. Along with the nine seats for council representatives, there will also be three community seats, and three provincial appointee seats, for a total of 15 seats.
The new police boards are expected to be brought into force by early 2024.
In a letter to the City of Temiskaming Shores (which was shared with area municipalities) Ministry of the Solicitor General assistant deputy minister, strategic policy division, Sarah Caldwell explained that the new board compositions are meant to address "the unique needs of each community that receives OPP policing services in your detachment."