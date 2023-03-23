TEMISKAMING SHORES - The couple that has been working since 2018 to get a local homeless shelter set up in New Liskeard are now happy to announce that construction is underway.
Yves and Lianne Paillé envision an October opening for the shelter at 183 Broadwood Avenue, a short distance from Lakeshore Road. The location, a former dry-cleaning facility, is being prepared for renovations including the construction of showers, examining rooms and new plumbing and heating.
Zack's Crib has brought people together from across the district with a board of volunteers, as well as the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB), and important volunteer support such as former Timmins shelter manager Jason Serada and project manager Josh Kacur of MaJIC.
The project encountered delays due to the COVID pandemic.
Speaking at their business Yves' Prime Cut Meats in New Liskeard, the couple reflected on the challenges in getting the project to this point.
"It was hard to find a contractor and then with the prices, the budget was blown because of the cost of the material, so we stepped back and re-assessed everything and that's why I did a new blitz," said Yves.
Corporate Temiskaming was approached in an effort to raise the additional funds to keep the project going. Now having reached $270,000, the project is back on track, but fundraising continues to meet future and ongoing costs once the operation begins.
TBK Construction is the contractor for the project, and MaJIC has been providing the engineering needed in the project.
Businesses and individuals across Temiskaming have been providing support.
Miller Paving and TIME Ltd. have each donated $20,000. There have also been donations from many individuals who wish to remain anonymous, he said. Elk Lake Interfor will be supplying all lumber, he added.
Earlton TimberMart is also donating building materials, and Nor-Arc has donated $10,000, including metal products that contractors are going to need.
The New Liskeard Lions Club has kicked-in $5,000 and EastLink has donated five years of internet, telephone and cable service.
Gutter Man has donated material and installed an eavestrough on the building as well.
The United Way Reaching Home has approved funding Zack's Crib (with certain criteria needed to be filled) with a grant of $125,000.
"Now we have started an operations sub-committee," he said.
Zack's Crib will be one of the recipients of the funds which will be raised this summer through the annual North on Tap event, and funds will also be raised for Zack's Crib with the return of the Elk Lake Civic Holiday Ball Tournament.
Volunteers are being requested to assist at both events.
People interested in volunteering for these or other activities can go to zackscrib.org where there are forms to fill out and indicate the ways in which they could assist, said Lianne.
Monetary donations are still being accepted, and donations of construction materials are also still being sought.
The storage units are currently filled with goods and clothing, although donations of food and clothing will be needed once the shelter starts operating this fall, Yves said.