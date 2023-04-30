Following a sexual assault investigation, Halton Police arrested a Milton resident.
On April 14, 2023, the Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit arrested Stephen Jones, 60, resident of Milton, on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Jones is currently in custody and awaiting a bail hearing in Milton.
Jones, previously coached in Halton, is a youth girls' softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, believed to have victimized a youth. Police suspect additional victims and are urging them to come forward.
Sexual assault involves unwanted sexual touching that violates the victim's sexual integrity and can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault with penetration. It is important to note that no statute of limitations exists to report a sexual assault. Victims can come forward to report the crime to the police for investigation.