ELORA ‒ Two buildings with heritage value are slated for full and partial demolition, making way for a proposed development at the southeast corner of the Geddes Street and East Mill Street intersection.
Sharing one lot, generally speaking, 19A East Mill Street is the northernmost property located along the East Mill Street frontage and currently supports a two-storey stucco-clad, red brick dwelling constructed circa 1859 to be demolished fully.
Originally a burial vault manufacturer, 19A is vacant and has been for several years with its demolition facilitating the construction of a new mixed-use building as part of the redevelopment of the site.
Subject to a partial demolition, 19 East Mill Street is a stone building with several concrete block additions and a metal-clad shed to be demolished while the original building is restored to make way for commercial use, “likely a restaurant.”
“This is basically to allow some clarification to the property owner over whether the buildings would have to be retained on-site or not,” said Marietta Iglesias, manager of planning services, during the meeting.
While both buildings are “worthy of designation,” 19A was slated for full demolition after Tacoma Engineering determined the building itself is not worthy of restoration due to its “significantly deteriorated condition.”
An example of the style, construction, and material of early Elora settlements, the property is directly associated with the Dalby family, as well as Alexander Waddell who were prominent citizens during settlement.
"While we are strong advocates for preserving our built heritage, it is our conclusion that this building is beyond the point of practical restoration and our recommendation is demolition,” said Tacoma Engineers in its October 2021 assessment report.
The owner initially planned on relocating the building slightly to the east, but the condition is too poor.
“While (the building proposed to be demolished) is considered significant for its heritage value, its condition is not considered to warrant designation because the integrity is compromised,” said Iglesias. “So it would take a significant amount of resources in order to try and restore the building and even in that case, there would need to be a lot more added to protect the building over the long term.”
Another building will be built in a similar size and scale just to the east of the proposed five-storey building.
Mayor Shawn Watters, who attended the two-hour heritage committee meeting, called the decision “emotional,” especially considering the building's ties to Elora's heritage.
“Unfortunately, what you would have to do to that building to bring it up to any standard would negate its history,” said Watters, during the council meeting. “I know the owner’s original intent was to move the building, but it just didn’t work out and needs to come down.”
Coun. Lisa MacDonald wanted to know the exact reason the one building is so degraded.
“Often if you see an old red brick building covered up with stucco, it typically means there’s something that they’re trying to cover up,” said Iglesias. “The bricks are spalling on the inside in areas where it’s exposed, (and) it’s really extensively damaged from water and termites.”
The heritage committee has asked for a commemoration strategy be prepared for building 19A, in addition to other preservation measures including photos, and measurements, to which Iglesias says the owner has been agreeable.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.