Kneehill County council is getting a jump on its 2023 budgeting process and, during the Tuesday October 25 regular council meeting, preauthorized spending up to $3.2 million to complete design and construction of an asphalt pavement overlay next year.
Nearly 10 kilometres of Range Road 25-1, west of the Town of Three Hills between Highway 27 and Highway 583, will have an asphalt pavement overlay and will be funded through the Municipal Sustainability Infrastructure (MSI) Capital grant.
“We have been made aware of a fairly large amount of Alberta Transportation jobs coming up that we’re going to try and get in front of, and hopefully secure some of these contractors for our jobs with this paving project,” explained Kneehill County Director of Infrastructure Mike Ziehr.
The road has an estimated traffic count of between 160 and 180 vehicles per day and is considered an arterial road.
Mr. Ziehr noted the end result of the overlay installation would be to have the road become a no-ban surface to accommodate agriculture and other industry traffic to travel freely between the two highways.
He added the $3.2 million budget is the projected “top end” for the project, and there will hopefully be a “fairly healthy buffer” to avoid additional funding requests at a later date.
Council unanimously pre-authorized the expenditure of up to $3.2 million for the design and construction of the asphalt pavement overlay in the 2023 budget.