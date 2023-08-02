Are you looking for some exciting destinations to explore in Brock this week? Look no further! We have picked out the top three must-visit photo-worthy places that are capturing the hearts of locals and tourists alike.
The Sunflower Farm
First up is The Sunflower Farm, a 20-acre field that boasts Canada's first and only sunflower-shaped trail. Located in Beaverton, the farm promises a mesmerizing experience surrounded by thousands of blooming sunflowers.
The farm not only offers a visual feast but also aims to inspire the next generation to embrace their farming roots and connect with farmers all over Ontario. With workshops and events throughout the summer, it's a perfect opportunity to learn about sustainable farming practices and bask in the beauty of sunflowers.
Here's a brief overview of the events:
- Vendor Market featuring lots of local small businesses, Sunday, Aug. 13.
- Floral Bouquet Workshop and Sip’n’Bite (ages 16+), Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
- Family Floral Bouquet Workshop, Thursday, Aug. 3.
- Cruisin’ Classic Car and Truck Show, Friday, Aug. 11.
Forget-Me-Not Alpacas
Next on the list is Forget-Me-Not Alpacas, a haven of cuteness and charm. Located in Beaverton, this alpaca farm invites visitors to interact with these gentle creatures. Visitors can also feed the alpacas and buy products such as alpaca yarn, batts, blankets, hats, mitts, socks, insoles, dryer balls and toys.
The business prides itself on ethical and sustainable practices, showcasing its deep respect for nature and its inhabitants. Whether you're visiting with family or friends, it's an experience that will leave you with lasting memories and a smile on your face.
The Shortiss Cafe
Finally, for those looking to immerse themselves in a slice of Beaverton's history, The Shortiss Cafe Bar is a must-visit. This cosy café bar is housed in a historic building and offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. You can indulge in tasty treats and artisanal coffee while surrounded by vintage decor that reflects the town's heritage. More than just a place to grab a bite, The Shortiss Cafe Bar is the heart and soul of Beaverton, where locals come together to share stories, laughter, and create cherished moments.
So, whether you're in the mood for a scenic stroll among sunflowers, a heartwarming encounter with alpacas, or a taste of Beaverton's history, these top three places in Brock have got you covered.