Summer is finally just around the corner, and registrations for summer camps have already begun. One such camp, Conservation Halton’s Ways of the Woods, offers various summer camps from July 3 to September 1, 2023.
The physical camp will take place after a hiatus of two years during to the restrictions under the pandemic. With fourteen different streams available, children aged four to 15 can participate in various outdoor activities, with prices starting at $329 per week.
AJ Leeming, Manager of Programs & Services at Conservation Halton, said, “We are pleased to be able to offer a wide range of program options to suit every camper’s needs and interests, in addition to providing opportunities for a new generation to enjoy our parks and connect with nature in our community.”
The day camps offered at Ways of the Woods, which has been around for over three decades, cover various interests and activities designed to keep kids active, outdoors, and engaged throughout the week.
Some of the unique programming options include Construction Camp, where campers aged 10 to 14 will learn how to plan, design, and build projects; Farm Camp, for children aged eight to 12, where they can learn what it takes to run a small farm and how to cater to crops and animals. Raptor Camp will be for ages eight to 14, where campers can learn and interact with birds of prey, and Climbers Camp for ages eight to 14, where campers can spend part of each day on a high ropes course.
Some more include a Bike Camp for ages eight to 15, one of the most popular offerings, where participants learn how to ride and maintain a mountain bike. They also get to ride through the woods during their action-packed week.
Kinder Camps cater to children as young as four and offer smaller groups with fun activities in a safe and supportive environment. Other camp streams include Waterfront Camp, Girls Camp, Explorers Camp, Athletics Camp, various adventure camps, and a Counselor-in-Training Camp for 15-year-olds who want to become counsellors.
While Kelso Conservation Area is the home base for all camps, some camp streams will visit other parks as part of their program. Ways of the Woods takes advantage of the different parks Conservation Halton offers, including Crawford Lake, Hilton Falls, and Mountsberg, to enhance programming and keep campers engaged throughout the week.
Parents can also benefit from the extended care and busing included in the camp pricing. With over 20 routes throughout the Halton region, parents have a convenient and flexible way to get their children to and from camp.
With such a diverse range of program offerings, parents can send children of different age groups to Ways of the Woods camps all summer without repeating programs.