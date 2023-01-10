Shuniah, Ont. — The roof for the Municipality of Shuniah ice skating rink at the MacGregor Recreation Centre is finally coming to fruition.
After being part of Shuniah’s 2019 recreation, parks and facilities master plan as well as a talking point for the municipality’s council prior to 2022’s municipal election, a pavilion should be erected over the sheet of ice by the end of this year, according to the municipality last week.
The municipality is currently looking at submitted designs for the roof.
The almost $1.5-million multi-purpose structure will play host to many sheltered events such as markets, sporting events, fitness programs and performances.
Shuniah chief operating officer Paul Greenwood did not respond to questions regarding the new pavilion, while Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry is currently on vacation.