After a unanimous vote at the July 11 city council meeting, Bylaw 6395, which addresses the development and zoning of the land currently occupied by the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre, will be amended.
The amendment allows for the redevelopment of facilities in the area that provide services to Lethbridge’s unhoused population, without requiring further permits from the city.
While the aim is to alleviate the barriers caused by permit requirements, Executive Director of the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, Bill Ginther, is cautious in his optimism that the amendment will lead to improvements.
“I'm afraid that we are going to create a ghetto,” he says. “I feel like we are going to put everything in one corner.”
Ginther explains he is concerned this rezoning will prevent the shelter and soup kitchen from physically expanding and keep both services scrambling to find space each Winter. Moreover, he fears the area will be the automatic designation for all future services for unhoused citizens and lead to the segregation of his clients from the rest of the population.
During the summer months, Ginther says the soup kitchen provides, on average, between 90 and 120 meals, three times a day: in the vicinity of 10,000 meals a month. The funding and supplies to feed their guests come from private donations.
“Our focus should be not spending our time trying to rezone or provide more freedom of discretionary use our property, and when that is limited to one little area of the city.” Ginther says. “I like the idea that they're trying to be proactive. But it's not enough. What about housing?”
Council voted earlthis month on the matter following a public hearing and presentations by two members of City administration.
Before the vote on Bylaw 6395, council also amended bylaw 6394 which removed the parcel of land at 802 2A North from the area of the Railway Relocation Lands Area Redevelopment Plan.
This allowed that parcel of property to be rezoned to a new Direct Control land use district in Bylaw 6395.
Opportunity Lethbridge made the application on behalf of the City of Lethbridge as directed by city council last Nov. 8.
The parcel of land consists of the shelter, now operated by Blood Tribe Health.
The previous DC bylaw for the property was adopted back on Aug. 25, 1986. Bylaw 6395 allows for new uses on the property and for delegation of development approval authority to the City’s development authority.
the new bylaw will let the shelter expand its capacity and offered services to meet demand by the community both short- and long-term. With the City owning the property, redevelopment remains within its control.