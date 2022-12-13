On Saturday the SPCA held a Christmas party for the animals with an open house for the afternoon. There was a raffle for gift baskets, grab bags and lots of animals to visit.
Board member Michelle Marshall said they were holding the party to celebrate the season.
High-priority donations are wet and dry cat food, along with timothy hay for the small animals. The shelter also needs dog and cat treats, puzzles and chew toys for dogs, along with laundry and cleaning supplies.
The shelter recently received a donation from the Animal Food Bank for dog food although it will disappear quickly.
The shelter remains at full capacity and still has a waitlist for dogs. The SNAP program for spay and neutering is back up and running and the shelter remains busy.
See their website (https://medhatspca.ca/) or Facebook page for more information.