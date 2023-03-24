WALKERTON – The Walkerton Rotary Club is a busy organization that is always looking for ways to help – and ways to thank those who do.
During their March 16 meeting at the Walkerton, the Rotarians presented certificates to five people.
One recipient was Jeff Golding, of the Walkerton Kinsmen. The Kinsmen have contributed to the Saugeen River Trail through providing park benches.
As was stated at the meeting, “Rotary always finds the area’s greatest needs for funding… as we’re raising money for our community, we consult with other clubs on what our community needs the most.”
Rotarian Don Moore described the Guatemala project. The local group was the lead club in a global grant ($40,600 U.S.). Contributing to the project were the Rotary Foundation World Fund and individuals, two of whom – Debby and John Davis – were presented with certificates.
The Guatemala project supports 50 women entrepreneurs, whose businesses include sale of honey products, eggs and oyster mushrooms. Moore explained that most of the women are illiterate, and with their earnings, they can send their children to school.
Brian and Ev Herman donated to the club’s Ukranian Relief Fund.
“It seemed like the right thing to do,” said Brian Herman, who is president of Brian’s Poultry Services Ltd. “People were (seeing their country) invaded because of greed and arrogance… giving them a helping hand seemed the thing to do.”
He spoke of helping neighbours, no matter where they are.