BRUCE COUNTY – On the agenda for the last meeting of the year for the county’s corporate services committee was a report on the third-quarter 2022 financial statement review, presented by Edward Henley, director of corporate services.
The financial forecast predicted a deficit of $86,083 by year’s end – an improvement from the Sept. 1 report, which forecasted a $345,957 deficit.
Among the issues influencing the county’s finances is the continuing impact of COVID-19. Unknown at this point is whether sufficient additional funding will be received to mitigate impacts of the pandemic. Plans are in place to utilize Safe Restart Funding to mitigate 2022 impacts, but if no other funding is received, the report stated “there will be minimal funds remaining to offset continued implications in 2023.”
Staffing vacancies have resulted in salaries and benefits surpluses in many departments.
Henley stated in the report that staff “will continue to take mitigating steps to limit the projected deficit and make best possible use of the available funding dollars. As final numbers are calculated, the corporate services team will bring forward recommendations to offset any remaining deficit with available mitigation reserves, including the use of the Safe Start Reserve, Winter Controls Reserve, and prior year surplus reserves where applicable.”
The report broke down the projections by department. Long-term care is projecting a substantial deficit of $414,115, a major driver of which is the cost of using agency nurses (at Brucelea Haven, salaries and benefits are projecting a surplus of $716,000 but the use of agency staffing to provide coverage more than offsets this at an estimated cost of $1,120,000).
Transportation and environmental services have a projected deficit of $409,976, largely driven by major increases in the cost of fuel, and higher-than-expected staffing and equipment costs for snow plowing and sanding in the first quarter of 2022.
The next update will be for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022, which will be presented in early 2023, in advance of the audited financial statement presentation.