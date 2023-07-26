The Friends of Fort George invaded Old Fort Erie recently to learn more about another prominent Niagara site in the War of 1812.
About two dozen of the group’s more than 300 members visited Old Fort Erie on Wednesday after departing from a coach bus in Niagara-on-the-Lake, with the first stop being a presentation about the Battle of Chippawa by local historian Ron Dale.
At Old Fort Erie, a Niagara Parks site, guests learned about the property and its history of being the bloodiest battlefield during the War of 1812, where there were 3,000 British casualties by the end.
“It was nice to see people ask questions and engage with the tour guide,” said Tony Chisholm, president of Friends of Fort George.
One of the primary efforts of the Friends of Fort George is fundraising through various events in the year, which helps to mostly pay for six to eight summer students who work at the fort owned and operated by Parks Canada.
Many years ago, Erin Renfeld started as a summer student at Fort George through this program. She enjoyed a career with Parks Canada for a while, until recently when she became manager at Old Fort Erie.
Fort George executive director Amanda Gamble, who was also along for Wednesday’s tour in Fort Erie, said, “it’s nice to see people like that who started with the Friends thriving like that in heritage,” referring to Renfeld.
The Friends, a group founded 36 years ago, went on a similar bus tour in 2019 to Fort Niagara on the U.S. side of the Niagara River, but hadn’t done anything like that since due to COVID-19.
Gamble said it was nice to hit the road again for a Niagara-focused educational trip — learning about the
history of Old Fort Erie, which is “interconnected” to Fort George through both sites’ parts in the War of 1812.
“For us, it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about a different site that played a pivotal role in the War of 1812.
“It’s a great way for everyone to get together – and there’s lots of camaraderie,” she said.
A number of non-members joined the tour as well, which was a chance to “introduce them to Friends of Fort George and the history of the two areas,” said Gamble.
About two dozen members of the Friends of Fort George toured Old Fort Erie last week, learning about the site from guide Grayson DesRoches.