Canadore College is accepting applications for a 23-week pre-apprenticeship carpentry program, which begins April 24th, 2023. The program is open to low-income women with at least 16 high school credits (usually acquired after grade 10), but a grade 12 diploma is preferred. You must also be over 19 years of age. For those accepted, the program is free to take.
Interested? An information session is being held at the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre’s gym on Friday, February 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. The centre is located at 980 Cassells Street, and by attending, you’ll have all of your questions answered, including whether or not you fit all of the criteria for acceptance. Plus, lunch will be provided.
The deadline to apply for the program is March 24th, however, organizers encourage women to apply as soon as you can, as space is limited, and tends to go fast. If accepted, students will learn at Canadore’s Commerce Court Campus, in North Bay, and all expenses for tuition, tools, and personal protective equipment will be covered, courtesy of the Government of Ontario, through the Women’s Economic Security Program.
Once accepted, “you will be guided and supported in culturally inclusive strategies during training and placement,” the college explained, “with continued support as you transition into the workplace or further education.”
This is the fifth time the program has run, and “we take up to 22 people” for the class, explained Marissa Gillies-Linklater, the project lead for the course. “We’ve gotten quite a lot of interest so far about this year,” but there are still many spaces available, she said.
“Interest has always been high, and there’s been a lot of success” in previous programs, Gillies-Linklater said. For more information, visit Canadore’s website, or contact Gillies-Linklater at marisssa.gillieslinklater@canadorecollege.ca or give her a call at 705-474-7600 ext. 5854.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.