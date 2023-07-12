Fly Drumheller officially announced on Wednesday, July 5 a new, full-time airport manager has been hired and will continue working to revitalize the local municipal airport.
Denis Dilworth took over the pilot’s seat as the new airport manager on July 4, though he says he is still learning the ropes.
“Really, what I’d like to do is continue the great work by Patrick and Catherine (Bonneville) and would like in the future to continue growing the airport to help the Town of Drumheller,” Mr. Dilworth tells the Mail.
Mr. Dilworth grew up in British Columbia on the lower mainland and has photos of himself as a child exploring Drumheller
Before accepting the position he had worked as the airport coordinator in Powell River for approximately five years and says he was looking for a change when he stumbled upon the posting.
“We have to consider the airport as another gateway to the community,” he says.
The airport has been under the management of Patrick and Catherine Bonneville since April 2021 and there has been plenty of work ongoing to revitalize the facility.
This has included the recent installation of new runway lights, which will allow night flights, and repaving of the runway, along with upgrades and renovations to the airport terminal.
All this work has begun to pay off, and the Drumheller Municipal Airport has attracted some fly-in events and over 1,000 aircraft annually. This is something Mr. Dilworth says he would like to continue to expand upon, adding he has already seen both RCMP and Alberta Health Services utilize the local airport.