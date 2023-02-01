Mayor Craig Wilson and Councillor Liz Krawiec absent.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed one RFD:
· Request For Decision Fun Hockey Donation: Swan Hills Fun Hockey (SHFH) has asked for donations for their Middles tournament on Jan. 28 and Littles Tournament on Feb. 4. Council passed a motion to approve the donation of promotional items to SHFH for use as door prizes.
By-Laws & Policies
· Bylaw 2023-01 Operating Loan Bylaw: This is a municipal borrowing bylaw for the purpose of financing operating expenditures in which the operating loan essentially acts as an annual revolving line of credit as needed. The Town has previously passed this type of bylaw on a yearly basis. The MGA requires that the Town’s bylaw includes a maximum interest rate and a timeframe in which the Town would pay back any funds borrowed through the loan. Bylaw 2023-01 states a maximum interest rate of 10% and a 1-year time frame to pay back any borrowed funds. Council gave Bylaw 2023-01 three readings and then passed a motion to adopt it.
CAO Report
· Continued working with the Golden Triangle representative and SnowSeekers Media on the Travel Alberta Cooperative Investment Funding grant.
· Working on the year-end Safety Codes Council audit.
· The 2022 Budget is now closed for invoicing and payments. Preparations have started on putting together information for the auditor for the year-end financial audit/statements.
· Continued working on year-end reporting for the province.
· Working with Protective Services on updating and creating new required policies through the Alberta Peace Officer Program.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The reservoir upgrade project is progressing on track with the schedule.
· PW has been focused on snow removal during this reporting period.
· Christmas lights have been removed, and the remaining new banners installed on light poles.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
Reports
· Councillors Terry Kuyek and Dean LaBerge attended a Wild Alberta strategic planning session on Jan. 21. The group that participated included a mixture of Wild Alberta committee members, Growth Alberta board members, and tourism operators. The session was facilitated by a professional consultant, and made positive progress. The group collaborated to fashion a new, more concise vision statement (“We are the hub of your wilderness experience”) and identify three areas of focus (product development, marketing awareness, and operator engagement) with specific goals to work toward. The work is ongoing, but this session was an excellent step in the right direction for revitalizing the tourism promotion initiative.
-Councillors Kuyek and LaBerge also attended a Growth Alberta meeting on Jan. 25. Growth has made finding an Executive Director a priority to guide and support the REDA’s (Regional Economic Development Alliance) redirection and exploration of new opportunities.
In-Camera
After an in-camera session Council passed a motion to approve the appointment of Robert Azim to the FCSS Board for a term of three years.