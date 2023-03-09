Local long term care home, Dufferin Oaks, has received a three-year accreditation from an independent, non-profit accreditor of health and human services.
“Dufferin Oaks is incredibly proud to receive this three-year accreditation from CARF Canada,” said Brenda Wagner, Dufferin Oaks administrator. “At Dufferin Oaks, our vision is to be a centre of excellence for non-profit, long term care programs and community services. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to this vision, and our staff’s dedication to providing the highest quality of holistic care for both residents and clients.”
The long-term care home, owned and operated by Dufferin County, received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) Canada. The accreditation applies to adult day services, personal support services, and creating a person-centred long term care community.
“Dufferin Oaks provides exceptional non-profit, long term care programs and services with a focus on dignity and respect, multi-disciplinary planning for client focused care, quality, cost effective services and providing a safe, comfortable and home-like environment,” said Darren White, councillor and chair of Dufferin County’s Health and Human Services Committee.
The accreditation process applies sets of standards to service areas and business practices during an on-site survey. A service provider begins the accreditation process with an internal examination of its programs and business practices. Then an on-site survey is conducted by a team of expert practitioners selected by CARF. During the survey, the provider must demonstrate it conforms to a series of rigorous and internationally recognized CARF standards.
CARF Canada said Dufferin Oaks has shown strength in many areas, including comfortable living, excellence in resident care and services, and the role it played in protecting residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also highlighted Dufferin Oaks’ demonstrated ability to grow, adaptability, and ongoing commitment to continuous improvement.
Accreditation is an ongoing process, signalling to the public that a service provider is committed to continuously improving services, encouraging feedback, and serving the community.
The three-year accreditation is effective until Feb. 28, 2026.
