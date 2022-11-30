THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The first of three application intake opportunities is underway for the Sustainable New Agri-Food Products and Productivity (SNAPP) program that helps to financially assist agri-food-based businesses in the North.
The intake began on Nov. 3 and will close on Jan. 13, 2023.
Corey Jones, a regional business advisor with the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, says businesses in Northern Ontario can access up to $10,000 through the program in grant funding (at a 50-per cent cost-share), and up to 50 per cent funding for projects that fit the SNAPP mandate.
“Cost-share just means you would need to have $20,000 in eligible expenses for the program to max out your $10,000 funding contribution from SNAPP,” Jones said. “There is also a collaboration stream where three or more businesses can partner to be eligible for up to $25,000 at 50-per cent cost-share.”
He said typically they only see a handful of collaboration applicants.
There are three streams to the program. The new product stream encompasses projects for agriculture or food producers to facilitate primary or processed products that are new to the business.
The second productivity enhancement stream involves projects that use innovative technological processes to boost their operation’s efficiencies while improving both their process and their product.
The third clean growth and agri-food stream is focused on projects that adopt clean technology while supporting improved environmental performance to foster productivity, growth, and competitiveness.
“SNAPP is a long-standing (and popular) program that is funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor),” Jones explained.
“It’s actually based out of the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre’s Rural Agri-Innovation Network division, through a partnership with the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance and the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre. They are one of our sister organizations, so we’re part of what’s called a regional innovation centre ecosystem in Ontario.”
Jones called the intake process very competitive. He says there are three intake sessions each year and the majority of businesses that are applying for the program funding are farm-based businesses.
“You don’t need to be an actual farm. You can be any agri-food or business that’s impacting the food value chain in some way,” he said.
“It just depends on the stream you’re applying under. For example, in the new product stream, there may be someone applying for processing equipment or packaging equipment. Productivity enhancement equipment could be an application for precision agriculture equipment and clean growth would include no-till equipment or solar projects that we’ve seen come through that stream. So it really depends on the stream.”
Jones said there is no set cap on the funding, rather there is a “set pool” of funding.
“Rural Agri-Innovation Network applies to FedNor for a set pool of funding and then distributes those dollars,” he said.
“We assist with the distribution of those funds . . . to be distributed over all of the three intakes. We try as best we can to distribute the funds evenly over the three intakes, but it just depends on how many applications are received.
He added that the SNAPP program, like many other federally funded programs, tried to assist agri-food-based businesses to adapt to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as best as they could through an additional pool of FedNor funding.