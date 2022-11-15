The residents have spoken, and East Ferris council is reducing speeds along many municipal roads:
The decision was made by council in its ongoing effort to improve public safety. The public was consulted as well, and now those reductions will be signed into law at the next council meeting.
A letter was sent on October 13 to residents living along the above-mentioned roads. Messages about the speed reduction were also posted on the municipality’s Facebook page, seeking feedback from residents. This public consultation period ended on October 28.
What did the public want? Of the 43 letters sent out to Guillemette Road residents, 20 people responded, and of those, 85 per cent were in favour of reducing the limit. Just under 70 per cent of folks on Lavigne Road favoured the reduction, with 40 per cent of roadside residents submitting feedback to the municipality.
Overall, the majority veered on the side of caution, and agreed with reducing speed limits. However, 56 per cent of the responses from Quae Quae Road residents wanted to maintain the 70 kilometre per hour limit, and council agreed to discuss that at the next meeting. Councillors are considering installing a speed advisory sign near the railroad crossing on Quae Quae Road.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.