For the first time ever, the construction value of building permits in Strathroy-Caradoc will be over $100 million in one year.
In just the first three quarters of 2022, the value was at $99.8 million, already a new record.
There have been 591 dwelling units — homes of all types — created since 2020. There were 118 in the first three quarters of 2022, including 38 less expensive apartment units being built by Caradoc Housing in Mt. Brydges. They are expected to be available in October 2023.
There were only 17 apartments created in the two previous years, with the vast majority of homes being single family houses and 70 townhouse units.
Most new builds so far this year are in Mt. Brydges. There are 72 new living spaces there, with 35 new ones in Strathroy and 11 in other areas.
The commercial and industrial sectors have also been busy, with 20 new permits issued in the first three quarters of 2022.
“That shows there’s still confidence in our community with people coming to build,” said outgoing Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden at the Nov. 7 council meeting.