According to Mayor Bill Gordon, his personally-hosted virtual town hall meeting last month was heavy on introductions and information, but light on audience participation.
Advertised for a month on his personal website as ‘So You Live Near a Drug House’, the hour-long Zoom meeting included many of Midland’s top staff as well as OPP detachment commander Todd Pittman in addressing the complex issue surrounding community safety, crime, and drug dealing in town.
“I do want to admit that I didn't have enough time for a lot of audience participation, which was my goal,” said Gordon during the general announcements portion of Wednesday night's council meeting.
“By the time we got through the round of intros and quick bios – which everyone does, which I think was very important for context – it didn't leave us a lot of time left in an hour; so we only ended up having three people speak.”
Half an hour of Gordon’s virtual discussion involved ways the municipality could leverage its tools to address the key issues, leaving the remaining quarter of time to participation from attendees.
“I just wanted to thank the 50 or 60 people that joined that,” said Gordon. “The recording is available on my website (through) YouTube.”
Because the discussion took place outside of official Midland channels, Gordon said he was trying to work with town staff in posting the video on the town website as residents had approached him with questions related to its accessibility.
“There's lots of work to be done,” Gordon said in conclusion. “Watch the next (council) meeting when I propose (a notice of motion for) the framework, and staff’s input on how that framework would work for a response policy.”
Council meetings are held every third Wednesday, and can be attended in person or virtually through Zoom by contacting the clerk’s department of Midland town hall for a link to the meeting.
Council meetings can also be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.