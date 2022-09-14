School leaders in Winnipeg’s Elm Park neighbourhood are reassuring families after an altercation Monday between students outside Glenlawn Collegiate.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a couple of students who attend Glenlawn and Windsor School outside the former at 770 St Mary’s Rd., around 1:30 p.m.
“An altercation took place outside of the school grounds whereby it was reported that bear spray and/or a gun was seen,” Ally Siatecki, media relations assistant for WPS, said Wednesday in an email.
Siatecki said parties were identified when police arrived and no weapons were located. No charges have been laid because all parties refused to provide further information, she said.
The incident prompted Windsor administration to announce a “hold and secure” — a code requiring all facility doors to be locked so no occupant can enter or exit a building while classes proceed as usual. Glenlawn operations proceeded as usual.
“There was no specific danger to our students or staff, however there was an occurrence within the community that prompted us to perform this procedure. The (code) was lifted once the WPS indicated it was safe to do so,” principal Darren Baker wrote in an email to families this week.
Both Baker and Glenlawn principal Dionne Potapinski informed their respective communities that support staff will be available throughout the week to assist students and answer questions, as needed.