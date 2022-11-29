Kevin Van Tighem, a retired conservationist and author, has won the Alberta NDP’s nomination to run in Livingstone-Macleod in next spring’s provincial election.
Van Tighem officially entered the race Nov. 22, taking the nomination at an event in High River. The United Conservative Party has yet to nominate a candidate in the riding, having rejected Nadine Wellwood’s bid last month.
Van Tighem retired as Parks Canada’s superintendent of Banff National Park in 2011. He later sat on advisory boards for conservation and recreational projects at Castle Park and Livingstone-Porcupine Hills during NDP premier Rachel Notley’s administration, and now splits his time between Canmore and his family’s acreage near Cowley.
“The centre of my universe is the Oldman River watershed and Livingstone-MacLeod,” Van Tighem said Monday in an interview with Shootin’ the Breeze.
Van Tighem said he decided to enter the race, his first run for elected office, because he believes in Notley’s vision and because he was “deeply concerned” about Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership.
“Her party may call themselves the United Conservatives, but they certainly don’t have Alberta united behind them,” he mused.
Calling for “mature government,” Van Tighem said he appreciated his warm welcome by Livingtone-Macleod constituents this fall — a reception he said has been much more enthusiastic than when he’d canvassed the riding during Notley’s 2015 campaign.
“People are telling me, ‘We’re going through a difficult time in this province, and we have a government that’s sowing more chaos rather than working on issues that are very important to us.’ ”
Smith and the UCP are “trying to force coal mines and spearheading sovereignty acts and provincial police forces down voters’ throats. And people keep telling me, ‘We don’t want them,’ ” Van Tigehm said, contending that Livingstone-Macleod voters are more concerned with health care, affordability and education.
Van Tighem’s nomination came days after Parkland entrepreneur Don Whalen announced his intention to run for the UCP in Livingstone-Macleod when the party reopens its nomination in the riding.