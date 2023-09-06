Similar to last year around Christmas, Town of Strathmore Coun. Richard Wegener is running another community charity challenge, this time in support of the Wheatland County Food Bank.
“The thought process is, I did it last year for the overnight shelter, and again, I want to keep giving back to the community,” said Wegener. “I have been fortunate enough to work, never having to worry about food or shelter or anything like that. Being on council has given me the opportunity to see things from a different viewpoint.”
Wegener explained he wanted to help out organizations in town which are ultimately continuing to provide aid to residents of Strathmore and Wheatland County.
Last year, during the charity challenge for the Strathmore Overnight Shelter, Wegener said roughly $2,000 was raised by community members, and which he then added $1,000 to the pool.
This time around will be the same deal. Wegener has committed to matching the first $1,000 raised for the food bank by the community.
“The Food Drive Challenge is an initiative designed to stock up our local food bank and ensure that no one in our community goes to bed hungry,” said Wegener. “Our goal is simple but powerful: donate cash or non-perishable food items to provide nourishing meals for those who are less fortunate. Every single donation, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference.”
Wegener has stated the challenge will run throughout the month of September and donations will be collected through the food bank directly.
A big reason for that, he explained, is the food bank wishes to protect the anonymity of the people who require their services.
Wegener intends to continue operating a charity challenge on an annual basis for as long as he sits on the Town of Strathmore council, selecting different charities every year to help support.
According to Wegener’s statement, the Wheatland Food Bank currently consists of 55 active volunteers supporting roughly 1,900 people throughout the Town of Strathmore, Wheatland County, and the surrounding villages within the region with the hamper program.
Additionally, roughly 2,500 people have accessed the Breads and Extras program, with some of the participants making use of it on a weekly basis.
To participate in the Charity Challenge, monetary donations can be made via the Wheatland County Food Bank website, or e-transfers can be sent (info@wheatlandfoodbank.com). Non-perishable donations can be delivered to the facility in person.