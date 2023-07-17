Four days after a judge granted a temporary injunction sought by the City of Winnipeg ordering protesters to stop blocking the road into the Brady Road landfill, the blockade and the protesters remained in place.
On Monday afternoon, dozens of protesters continued the Brady Road blockade and it's not known when or if police might step in to end the blockade.
Protesters have been blocking the main road into the landfill since July 6 in reaction to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s announcement that the provincial government would offer no support to help get the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two Indigenous women who police believe were dumped there by an alleged serial killer.
Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Harris and Myran, as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman whose remains have not been found. Police have said previously they believe the remains of both Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green facility north of Winnipeg.
On Friday, a Court of Kings Bench judge granted an injunction to the city of Winnipeg, stating that protesters must stop blocking the road into the Brady Landfill by 6 p.m. on Friday, a deadline that has now come and gone.
On Monday, protester Diane Bosquet said in a Facebook live video that there had been very little police presence at the site over the weekend, as of Monday afternoon protesters planned to stay in place and they are planning a pop-up powwow at the site Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg police have still not said publicly when or if they would move officers in to break up the blockade, but on Monday did release a statement explaining what powers the injunction gives them, while saying they are hopeful for a peaceful resolution.
“The Interim Injunction Order authorizes police to use discretion to arrest and/or remove persons from the roadway, if necessary,” a WPS spokesperson said. “In its exercise of discretion, the Winnipeg Police Service must balance the rights of all involved with public safety objectives.
“The WPS is not in a position to discuss details of our operations, but our intent is to achieve a peaceful resolution.
“Protestors are encouraged to abide by the injunction and leave the roadway.”
