ATWOOD – When David and Abbey Bald purchased the Brenneman’s Funeral Home in Atwood in 2022, they weren’t sure if the small town’s annual memorial tree planting event would continue. Not because they didn’t want to, but because the original location was full.
The couple found a new location in one short year and a lot of work. They have created the “Atwood Memorial Trail,” beginning at the Albert and Queen Street entrance to the Atwood to Henfryn Line trail.
The entrance has a new sign, erected by the funeral home, that will include the names of loved ones and the location of that year’s tree planting on the trail. The Atwood Memorial Trail will plant one tree and place a memorial bench at each site, giving visitors a place to sit while they visit.
David said they wouldn’t have achieved this milestone without the incredible community support they received. He thanked North Perth council, who unanimously approved the new location when they brought the suggestion to the municipality for approval.
2023 marks a new chapter in an old tradition in Atwood, and the Bald family is happy to be able to continue offering this unique service to the people they serve.