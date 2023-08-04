The old Reid Community Centre Gymnasium was transformed into a banquet hall Thursday night in order to pay tribute to some of the most exceptional members of the community of Mount Pearl.
As part of the annual City Days weekend, the Best in Mount Pearl Awards ceremony honored several groups and individuals who have made a positive impact on the community this past year. This is the third Best in Mount Pearl Awards Ceremony to date. The first ceremony was held in 2019 and this year marks the return to an in-person ceremony as the event had to be held virtually during the pandemic.
Mayor Dave Aker was in attendance along with MHAs Paul Lane and Lucy Stoyles and City councillors Bill Antle, Isabell Fry, Chelsea Lane, Jim Locke, and Mark Rice. OZ FM's Hugh Campbell emceed the event and local musician Dave White provided entertainment throughout the evening.
Mayor Aker emphasized the event’s community spirit by pointing out that most of those in attendance were already acquainted, and his goal for the evening was to personally get to know everyone he had not met yet.
The first award, called the Impact in Music, Arts and Culture Award, recognizes individuals who have made strides in promoting artistry in Mount Pearl. The judging committee could not limit the award to just one recipient this year, so both Jake Thompson and Alexander Taylor took home a trophy each.
Thompson is the creator of the NTV series “NL Now” and volunteers his time performing puppetry for primary and elementary school students. Taylor is a musician and songwriter who gives back to the community by playing at local seniors’ homes. He also established the annual “Merry and Bright” Christmas fundraising concert which showcases local talent.
The Community Group of the Year Award was awarded to both a newly formed group and a long-standing organization for its respective services to the city and its residents. Exceptional Connections NL, a group established in January, was recognized for its efforts in fostering a safe and unrestricted community for neurodiverse and disabled individuals in Mount Pearl. The Kinette Club of Mount Pearl was likewise recognized for its continued support to the community through its various fundraising initiatives and community outreach.
The Environment Award was accorded to Scotia Recycling Limited for all the work the Green Depot does in reducing the need for the production of new materials as well as for the innovative and efficient technologies the facility uses.
The Citizen of the Year Award, named in honor of the late Richard Levandier, recognizes individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the city through volunteerism and exemplary engagement with the community. The award was presented by Levandier’s wife, Deidre, and his daughter Chantelle along with a distinguished member of the Kinsmen Club.
As with some of the previous awards, the judging committee could not settle on just one recipient, so both Scott Hillyer and Con Milmore were awarded the honor.
Hillyer is the organizer of Community Suppers in Mount Pearl, an initiative which has provided approximately 20,800 meals a year to people in need. Millmore is an active member of several volunteer organizations including the Father J.B. Kent Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul, the Royal Canadian Legion and Community Meals.
Last, but certainly not least, the Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Gerald Coombs.
Coombs has been involved with the Mount Pearl Lions Club for over 50 years serving as treasurer, secretary, and president. He has been involved with numerous community initiatives such as the Used Eyeglass Collection Program, the Mount Pearl Youth Opportunity Fund Program, the Mount Pearl Lions Club Santa Clause Parade, and the Frosty Festival, just to name a few.
Coombs’ volunteerism has impacted people far beyond Mount Pearl as his efforts with various outreach programs have aided people in Haiti, Uganda, Syria, Ukraine and other countries.
Rosie Stead, the community events coordinator for the City of Mount Pearl, said the awards foster community spirit, when oftentimes people’s contributions in areas such as arts and culture and volunteerism go widely unnoticed.
“It gives the City the opportunity to showcase people in the city who are doing really good things,” Stead said. “It’s really nice to give them the recognition they deserve.”
Stead is hoping the awards show will continue for years to come.
“I would like for people to continue to nominate deserving people … so that the awards and the ceremony can keep going,” she said.
Mount Pearl - Southlands MHA Paul Lane summed up why the awards are important. “We have so much to love in this community, so much to be proud of,” he said, adding that when it comes to great community-minded people, “we have them in spades in Mount Pearl.”