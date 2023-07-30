The Halton Police announced, with profound sadness, that Mustafa Toufexief, a 42-year-old resident of Oakville, has been located deceased. The authorities extend their heartfelt gratitude to the public and media for their unwavering efforts in the search for Mr. Toufexief. They now respectfully request that his photographs be removed from circulation.
During this challenging time, the Halton Police express their deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of Mustafa Toufexief. As they navigate this heartbreaking loss, the police urge the public to respect the family's privacy. Considering their wishes, there will be no further updates from law enforcement regarding this matter.
Earlier, on July 8, 2023, the Halton Police had issued a missing person report for Mustafa Toufexief, stating that he was last seen in Oakville, in the area of Cornwall Road and Ford Drive, at approximately 7:00 am. Concerns were immediately raised for his well-being, and the police and his family were deeply worried about his safety.
Mustafa Toufexief was described as 5'8" tall with a heavy build, white skin, and grey hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, grey pants, white shoes, and a blue baseball cap. It was also noted that he may have been riding a bicycle.
Police made all possible efforts to locate Mustafa, but unfortunately, he was found deceased.