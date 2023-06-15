The recent road trip that Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer found herself on took her to destinations across the eastern part of North America, with her final stop proving to be a great benefit to the community, she said in a phone interview from Chicago late last week.
Sky-Deer checked in from the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative 2023 Annual General Meeting in Chicago and said the meeting – held last Wednesday and Thursday -- was both informative and helpful in terms of overall climate-change solutions and potential solutions tailor-made for Kahnawake.
“It made me think about our community and what kind of plan we need to be developing,” she said. “The important thing is that communities don’t have to feel alone as neighbouring municipalities and cities are working to a more collaborative approach.”
Sky-Deer’s presence was notable as she was “the first First Nations delegate to be included, and they want me to assist with finding other First Nations or tribal leaders to get involved,” she said, adding she was a guest of Lachine mayor Maja Vodanovic.
After her presentation, Sky-Deer said the organization was moved enough to offer her a seat on the organization’s board of directors.
“They even amended their constitution to allow for a First Nations seat and a Tribal seat,” she said. “In terms of the overall experience, it was very informative to see what the different cities around the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence are doing about climate change.”
The trip came on the heels of a long road trip the week prior, where she first attended first the CANSEC networking event in Gatineau on May 31 and the ANCA Clean Energy Conference in Utica, New York on June 2 for an opening ceremony and presentation on Kahnawake’s long-standing relationship with New York state.
“Well, the CANSEC networking event was significant because it was a federal Department of Defense expo, where the government is prepared to spend $10 billion on defense equipment the next 10 years and five percent of that has to be First Nations spending, so I wanted to see how Kahnawake could potentially play a part in that market,” she said. “It was kind of a fact-finding mission.”
The opening ceremony in Utica that Sky-Deer attended highlighted Kahnawake’s relationship with the earth and called on the state to respect those values, Sky-Deer added.
“There are climate issues all around us,” she said and because of Kahnawake’s business relationship with the state, where the community will be partly responsible for the flow of hydro-electricity to New York City, Sky-Deer thought it would be good to remind those in attendance that it’s about taking care of the next seven generations.
“I talked about the responsibility that we have to those that came before us and to those that are coming after us, and I talked about our need to do things in a way that took care of the earth and called attention to our relationship with the environment,” she said.