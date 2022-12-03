The Government of Canada has announced it will invest $74.6 million over 5 years to boost immigration application processing capacity both domestically and in the Indo-Pacific region—including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Islamabad and Manila.
Dubbed as Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, this investment, the government says, will bolster ongoing efforts to process the high volume of visa applications from the region and contribute to improved processing times.
The announcement was made by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
In recent years, the Indo-Pacific region has accounted for nearly two thirds of the international students Canada welcomes, of which thousands of those students transition to permanent residence in Canada each year.
Fraser said the Indo-Pacific region was vital for Canada’s immigration and will continue to be in the future. This announcement, he said, “brings significant new funding to help boost Canada’s visa application processing capacity at home and abroad. As we look to record growth in admissions in the years ahead, this funding will help promote greater diversity among those looking to visit, study, work or live in Canada”, said the minister.
The Indo-Pacific Strategy includes new initiatives and investments of almost $2.3 billion over the first 5 years.
In 2021, India, China and the Philippines were the top 3 source countries for permanent residents to Canada, accounting for 44% of admissions combined.
Shalini Bhatia, an Indian-origin immigrant from India’s Punjab, said the new initiative was much-needed as more and more people around the world, especially from Indo-Pacific region, looked to make Canada their new home. The Oakville resident said expediting the immigration processes meant the ongoing labor shortage in Canada could also be tackled faster than expected.
Jawad Karim, a resident of Milton who is in the process of getting his residency card, too welcomed the news. Hailing from Pakistan’s Karachi city, he said it was pertinent to invest into the immigration because large volume of applications meant slower processing times.