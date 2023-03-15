Every year, the Alberta School Board Association recognizes a first year teacher for their dedication to the profession for the Edwin Parr Award. This year Erinn McRae, Grade 2 teacher at Taber Christian School, was nominated by the Horizon School Division to receive such an honour.
“It feels exciting I guess,” said McRae. “It’s an honour for sure. So I feel very honoured. I am excited and blessed and very, very grateful.”
Following these comments, McRae discussed how she felt about her new job as a teacher.
“I loved it. You know I get to come to work every day, and I get to teach in an incredible school. Absolutely fantastic. I feel like I have an incredible group of kids, I have an incredible group of coworkers, and they just make it really easy to come to work every day. I love it.”
McRae also went into a discussion on how they make learning more fun and interesting for their students.
“I try my best to keep it interesting,” said McRae. “We are baking pizza to learn about fractions, and... we’re making Jell-O to talk about states of matter. I just try to keep it as interesting and engaging for them as possible.”
Robbie Charlebois, Horizon School Division’s associate superintendent of Human Services also provided a comment in regard to this nominee on behalf of the Horizon School Board.
“Erinn received her Bachelor of Education from the University of Lethbridge,” said Charlebois. “Erinn has demonstrated excellence in her first year of teaching. She has high expectations for herself and her students providing quality teaching instruction and a welcoming culture of thinking and learning. Erinn is committed to her students, colleagues, and the school community coaching volleyball and supporting and organizing school events and celebrations. Horizon is proud to have Erinn represent our school division as one of this year’s nominees. Congratulations Erinn!”
The Zone 6 awards for southern Alberta are usually hosted in Taber in mid-May.