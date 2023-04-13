Some in the city of Winkler are attempting to force the local library to remove books they say are inappropriate for children, and even asking the local city council to defund the city’s only library until those books are taken off the shelves.
While talk of banning books has been top of mind in some U.S. states recently, it is also causing contention in the southern Manitoba city of Winkler, a city that has already been in the news in recent years because of the anti-vaccination and anti-COVID restriction views of several of its residents.
But a new controversy is brewing in Winkler, as some are demanding the city’s South Central Regional Library (SCRL) remove books they say should not be available to children, or displayed in children’s sections of the library.
During a March 14 city council meeting in Winkler where Mayor Henry Siemens and council were discussing their upcoming budget, Winkler resident Karin Banman and other Winkler residents spoke during a portion of the meeting where citizens could ask questions or voice concerns.
Several times while speaking Banman, who told council she was a Winkler-based parent and educator, went so far as to accuse the library in Winkler of distributing “child pornography,” and she requested that city council stop funding the library until certain books are removed.
“I am here today to ask the question, how does this council justify spending tax dollars that they know are being used to create an unsafe environment for our community, and why does Winkler council continue to fund the South Central Regional Library, which continues to distribute child pornography,” Banman said.
During the meeting, Siemens pushed back at Banman’s assertions that the library was distributing “child pornography.”
Siemens said he knows that the library’s board hired legal representation after similar accusations were made last year, and he said that it was determined there are no books at the library that would fit the definition of “child pornography.”
“The pieces that you are referencing do not come under that definition, so I will ask you to not refer to it that way,” Siemens told Banman. “Don’t make allegations that have proven not to be true.”
While speaking, Banman also referenced All Boys Aren’t Blue, a book available through Winkler’s library, but only digitally as an eBook. The book was written by prominent LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson and explores Johnson's childhood growing up as a queer Black man in New Jersey, and touches on topics of sexual abuse and consent.
All Boys Aren’t Blue is currently listed as one of the most banned books in the U.S., and Banman said she believes it should not be available in Winkler, and claimed it could promote “grooming.”
Cathy Ching, SCRL’s director of Library Services, said there are no books available at the library either on the shelves or digitally that fit the definition of “child pornography,” and said library staff have become increasingly frustrated with the lengths people are going to as they try to have some books removed, including harassing library staff.
“We have had people phone and tell long-time staff how disgusting they are, and that they are pornographers and promoting child-grooming and we’ve had protests outside the building,” Ching said.
“Books that have been challenged have been peer-reviewed, and are in many, many libraries across the country, and what they are claiming is totally false and it is defamatory, and the constant challenges and accusations are wearing on all of us.”
Ching said it could be a very “slippery slope” if some feel they can decide what can and cannot be on library shelves anywhere in Canada.
“We base what we distribute on intellectual freedom, and as Canadians we appreciate our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but we need to be aware that those types of attitudes are now coming here more and more, and we can’t be complacent,” she said.
Siemens said council is not currently considering changes in funding to SCRL, but admitted some on council have been “troubled” by some of the content available, and that city council has written a letter asking the library and its board to “review their policies” regarding what books are available to children and youth.
“We recognize that any exchange around this topic can quickly become emotionally charged leading to fears of book banning,” the letter reads.
“We want to avoid that kind of conversation. We are asking for a respectful dialogue around policy.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.