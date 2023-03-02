Renfrew – Three junior bowling teams from Opeongo Bowldrome in Renfrew have advanced to the provincial championships, taking place March 5.
Ken Dick, a coach and program director at the Bowldrome, said in Region 6 the teams brought home a gold and two silvers.
The junior girl’s team of Charlee Bowes and Faith Robillard won gold following five games of play and earning 1,628 points. They are coached by Mary Hill.
“Faith cried when she won gold,” Mr. Dick recalled, adding her brother is constantly joking she’s no good at the sport.
The junior boy’s team, Carter Hamilton and Kael Wattie, earned 1,817 points in the five games, earning a silver. Shannon Kelly is the coach.
The senior boy’s team, Ambrose Wattie and Liam Kelly, scored 2,018 points in five games, also earning a silver. Mr. Dick is their coach.
“They lost the gold medal by four pins,” the coach said.
The two junior teams will travel to Mississauga on March 5 for the provincial championships while the senior boys will travel to Oakville.
The Youth Bowling League in Renfrew operates September to April and currently has 46 members, ranging in age from four to 19. They play each Saturday morning.
Until the championships, Mr. Dick said the teams will be practicing “how to pick pins.” He explained each of the five pins are worth different points. The head pin is worth five while the pins to the left and right are worth three and the corner pins are each worth two points.
Registration for bowling in Renfrew is each September, and he noted Orleans Bowling is the only club to have a higher registration in Region 6.
While many young people say they enjoy bowling, Mr. Dick said it isn’t as popular as hockey.
“It’s hard to find young bowlers in a hockey town,” he chuckled. “Hockey takes precedence.”
A senior, Mr. Dick said the kids make him feel young so he continues with the sport.
His son, daughter and a granddaughter bowl with him Monday nights and his grandson is in the youth bowling league.
“I have two great-grandchildren, but they’re not old enough to bowl,” he said.