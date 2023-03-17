The Grade 1S class at Mother Teresa School built leprechaun traps at home as a family project and brought them in Wednesday to catch some of the little green folk.
“All kinds of fun things happened last night. They left them notes, the classroom was demolished. It was pretty exciting,” said teacher Melissa Scory.
Students have been learning about leprechauns, St. Patrick’s Day, St. Patrick and the Holy Trinity, clovers, the colour green, shiny things, rainbows and pots of gold.
Charlie explained about making his trap and said all the ones made by his classmates were the best traps.
Oliver’s had a staircase covered in shiny material to entice the leprechauns into the trap. The walls of his trap were covered in clovers of various shades of green.
Hank said the note the class left read, “Dear Leprechauns, please check out our home, do they look like yours?”
When the leprechauns came, they left their own note that was a squiggly mess of writing and said, “Top of the morning to you all. Tricksters ye are, better luck next time. Enjoy the gold.” The note was signed by King Brian. The students watched a movie called Darby O’Gill and the Little People where the king was Darby Connors.