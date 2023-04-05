The Edwin Parr nominee for MHPSD was announced at the March 28 board meeting.
“It was a very difficult decision between the two candidates,” said deputy superintendent Lyle Cunningham. “However, the board decided to move Katie Albers forward in the process. It was inspiring to listen to those two individuals talk about their teaching and the things they’ve been able to do in their first year of teaching. Katie will be a great representative for us.”
Trustee Deborah Forbes emphasized how difficult it was.
“They were two very different people, with two very different groups of students they were teaching. What I noticed with both of them was their absolute total commitment to working with their students, not at their students, to construct meaning with them.”
Albers teaches at Southview School and was surprised when she learned she was chosen.
“I did not become a teacher for the awards or accolades,” said Albers. “I went into a teaching career because I knew what it felt like to be that student who could not learn the same or as quickly as the rest. I wanted to help kids in the classroom by meeting them where they are at.”
Albers has loved her first year of teaching and tells her students she’s learning right along with them. Watching the immense growth in each student and seeing them conquer new challenges on all levels has been her favourite part of teaching.
“Southview is such a wonderful school to work at,” she said. “The principal, vice principal, classroom support teacher, and mentor teachers have helped me through every step of my first-year journey. I know how much they have helped me and they deserve a huge thanks. We are in this for the kids and it is so nice to work with like minded people.”