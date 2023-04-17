The Township of Enniskillen will be giving out three scholarships this year after it approved the move at its March 20 meeting. This is after it had no applications at its Feb. 21 meeting. There were seven applications a month later in which to choose. Normally the municipality gives two $1,500 scholarships each year, but due to the number of applicants it now has, it will give one additional prize.
Applicants must demonstrate how they have been active in the community through volunteering or any other kind of means while including a letter of recommendation from a teacher or employer. Students are also to complete a 750 word essay which tell how living in a small rural township has influenced them, their views on how the township can attract and retain residents, why a post-secondary education is important to them and how the scholarship will allow them to complete their career aspirations.
The area of study eligible for the scholarship include agriculture, business administration, civil engineering, emergency services including fire, police and paramedic, environment, finance, government services, health care, political science, recreation management, water/sewer operations or management, instrumentation and control engineering technology and chemical and process engineering technology.
Only Enniskillen Township students who are in the first or second year of their post-secondary school studies are eligible to apply. One of the applications is not from Enniskillen Township, so is not eligible. The remaining six applications will go before the scholarship selection committee and three winners chosen.
The township currently has $15,000 in its scholarship fund.